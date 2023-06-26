Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $80,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $156.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.