Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $89,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249,270 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,941,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,487,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,131,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 586,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,151,000.

FXI opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

