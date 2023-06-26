Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $95,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VDE stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

