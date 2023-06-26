Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $98,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

