Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

