Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ITOT opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

