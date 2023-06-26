Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 484,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

