Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,556 shares of company stock worth $3,872,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.