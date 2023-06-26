Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.62 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.