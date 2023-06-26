Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.62 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.
About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
