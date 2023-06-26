Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

