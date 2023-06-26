Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.16 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

