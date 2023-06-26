Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

