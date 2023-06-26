Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
