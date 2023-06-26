Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
Shares of VBR opened at $158.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
