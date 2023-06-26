Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $158.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.