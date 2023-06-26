Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

