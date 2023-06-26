Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 10,097 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

