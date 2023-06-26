Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 2,886 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 118,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

