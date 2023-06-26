Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 3,806 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYM stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

