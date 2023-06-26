Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 282 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

