Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 296 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

