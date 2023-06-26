Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 149,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

