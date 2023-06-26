Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $101.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

