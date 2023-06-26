Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $94,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

