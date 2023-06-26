Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

