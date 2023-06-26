Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

