Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.