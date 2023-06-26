Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

LUV stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

