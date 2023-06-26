Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

