Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

