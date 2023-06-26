Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $92,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.