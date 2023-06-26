Independent Investors Inc. Invests $286,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

