Independent Investors Inc. Invests $286,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %
NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on NVIDIA from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.