IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 421.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

