iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.35 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

