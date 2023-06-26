iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $105,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $132.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

