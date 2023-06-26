iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $83,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,604,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
