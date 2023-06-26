IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

