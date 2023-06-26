IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $477.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.19 and a 200 day moving average of $491.96. The company has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

