Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $57,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

JXN opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

