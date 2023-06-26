John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

