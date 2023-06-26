Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $165.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

