Joule Financial LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

