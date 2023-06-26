JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.