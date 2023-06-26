JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Read More
- Get a free research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.