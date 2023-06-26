JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
