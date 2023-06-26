JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
