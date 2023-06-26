JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $79,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
