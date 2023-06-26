JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $79,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.