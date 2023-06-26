Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 9.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

