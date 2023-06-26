KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

