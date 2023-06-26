KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 113,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

