Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 538,051 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 68,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.5 %

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

