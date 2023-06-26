Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Copart by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

